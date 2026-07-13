Bruce Springsteen: Bring On The Light
Bruce Springsteen: Bring On The Light
A four day photography exhibition, featuring iconic images of Bruce by David Michael Kennedy, Pamela Springsteen, and Danny Clinch. July 16 - 19th. Opening Reception on July 17th from 6 - 9 pm. Free event.
All work available for purchase.
Main Street Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
mainstreetgallerynj@gmail.com
Main Street Gallery
131 Main Street,Manasquan, New Jersey 08736-3037
7322231268
mainstreetgallerynj@gmail.com