Don’t miss the driving music force that rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the ground-breaking musical “Rock of Ages!” This band of rock star musicians and lead singers from the original cast of the five-time Tony Award nominated show electrified Broadway audiences for over seven years, and now they’re coming to UCPAC’s Main Stage.

With a serious commitment to playing great ‘80s rock hits the way they were meant to be played, these elite musicians and singers crush your favorite tunes in a concert performance that must be seen. THIS IS REAL ROCK by rock stars. THIS IS BROADWAY’S ROCK OF AGES BAND®.

All the members were specifically selected from popular rock bands to bring to life the hits of the best bands of the ‘80s, including songs by Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitesnake, Poison, AC/DC, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and many more…all in one thrilling performance!

In fact, the musicians in this band have played with, or currently play with, many of these artists. The lead singers are well-known Broadway stars who have appeared around the world in celebrated productions, delivering lead vocals with the quality and energy that brings these concerts to a whole new level. So, if you wanna rock and have nothin’ but a good time, grab your Aqua Net and your acid-wash jeans, and come have a blast at Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band®!