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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Brian McKnight

Brian McKnight

Brian McKnight has earned himself a spot in contemporary music history and is one of the most consistent and enduring R&B artists today. This October, the 17-time Grammy nominated artist appears at UCPAC's Main Stage for a performance like no other.

As a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, McKnight has released 21 albums to date, including 4 consecutive top 10 albums for Motown with several going 2 and 3 times platinum. Having sold over 25 million albums worldwide, his musical expertise has earned him Billboard Songwriter of the Year, as well as other accolades from the American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards.

His soulful performances and hit songs such as Back at One, One Last Cry, Love of My Life, 6 8 12, Crazy Love and many, many more continue to inspire and uplift audiences around the world. Join UCPAC for this exhilarating night showcasing the best in modern R&B, and get your tickets for Brian McKnight today!

Union County Performing Arts Center - Main Stage
$63-$159 (All In Pricing)
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Union County Performing Arts Center
7324998226
boxoffice@ucpac.org
ucpac.org
Union County Performing Arts Center - Main Stage
1601 Irving Street
Rahway, New Jersey 07065
7324998226
Boxoffice@ucpac.org
https://ucpac.org/