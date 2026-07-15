Brian McKnight has earned himself a spot in contemporary music history and is one of the most consistent and enduring R&B artists today. This October, the 17-time Grammy nominated artist appears at UCPAC's Main Stage for a performance like no other.

As a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, McKnight has released 21 albums to date, including 4 consecutive top 10 albums for Motown with several going 2 and 3 times platinum. Having sold over 25 million albums worldwide, his musical expertise has earned him Billboard Songwriter of the Year, as well as other accolades from the American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards.

His soulful performances and hit songs such as Back at One, One Last Cry, Love of My Life, 6 8 12, Crazy Love and many, many more continue to inspire and uplift audiences around the world. Join UCPAC for this exhilarating night showcasing the best in modern R&B, and get your tickets for Brian McKnight today!