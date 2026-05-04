Bradley Food Pantry Annual Golf Benefit

Bradley Food Pantry will hold its annual fundraiser -- a Benefit Golf Outing -- at Hominy Hill Municipal Golf Course in Colts Neck on Monday, May 18, 2026. The event will be held rain or shine and kicks off with a 7 a.m. breakfast, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. A BBQ luncheon and raffle will follow. The outing will feature traditional closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive contests.

Scramble Format | Raffles & Auction

7am Check-in and Breakfast

8am Shotgun Start

BBQ luncheon and Raffle Drawings will follow golf

Prizes awarded for Longest Drive and Closest to Pin (Men and Women)

The Pantry event committee is actively seeking golfers and sponsors, and is nearing 75% of its fundraising goal of $125,000. Additional sponsorships for the Golf Outing are available. For more information, contact Ed Mulligan at bradleypantrygolf@gmail.com.

About the Bradley Food Pantry

The Bradley Food Pantry is an all-volunteer organization that has been serving our neighbors in need in coastal Monmouth County communities for more than 40 years. The Pantry is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, 10am–12pm, as well as Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 6–7pm, to accommodate the varying schedules of patrons. In 2025, we welcomed 4,390 distinct families across 34,862 Pantry visits, distributing over 1.3 million pounds of food, along with toiletries and baby products when available. Our patrons come from Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean, and surrounding communities, seeking support to help feed their families. In any given month, about 30% of our patrons visit weekly, while nearly 70% come once or twice when they need extra help. More than 300 volunteers from all walks of life offer their time, talents, and passion to keep the Pantry operating smoothly. A Board of Trustees oversees all operations. Bradley Food Pantry Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.