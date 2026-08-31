Blood & Belonging: Taylor Grothe in-conversation with K.M. Enright

Looking for an evening of lethal longings, perhaps some indecisive death, and of obviously a whole lotta blood?

We're delighted to bring you author Taylor Grothe (they/them) delivering their blend of Horror born of othering, paired with Sapphic seductions. "Lethal Kiss" is Taylor's first adult novel. It's part dark academia, part horror, part mystery, with a dose of sapphic romance. Just by the by, one of the main characters is an ancient Nordic undead.

Taylor will be talking with K.M. Enright (He/Him), author of The Age Of Blood series (Mistress of Lies, Lord of Ruin, Prince of Ash), a dark fantasy with a trans romance, a villainous heroine, and lots of blood soaked revenge.

Kick off Halloween Week in bloody, exciting style!