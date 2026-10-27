You've seen him in your favorite TV shows and movies, now see comedian Billy Gardell live at UCPAC's historic Main Stage!

Gardell currently stars in the CBS series "Bob Hearts Abishola" from award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre.

"Bob Hearts Abishola" is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Prior to "Bob Hearts Abishola," Gardell starred in the CBS hit television series, "Mike & Molly" as Officer Mike Biggs from 2010-2016; the show remains popular in syndication to this day.

In addition, Gardell starred as Col. Tom Parker in the CMT series "Sun Records" and has had a recurring role on another CBS hit series, "Young Sheldon."

Before "Mike & Molly," Gardell co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series "Lucky." His other television credits include "Yes Dear" and "Judging Amy," "My Name is Earl," "The Practice," "Monk," and "Gary the Rat."

In 2016 he received a daytime Emmy nomination as best gameshow host for "Monopoly Millionaires Club."

Gardell made his major motion picture debut alongside Anthony Quinn and Sylvester Stallone in "Avenging Angelo," and had a memorable scene with Billy Bob Thornton in the Cohen Brother’s film "Bad Santa." He also appeared in "You, Me & Dupree."

His comedy special, "Billy Gardell: Halftime," premiered on Comedy Central; "Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs" premiered on Showtime.

Gardell's stand-up show is a powerhouse! His down-to-earth stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence, and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman and are sure to strike a chord and bring the laughs. Don't miss hilarious comedian Billy Gardell!