Benefit piano/violin recital at UUCMC

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC) is delighted to announce a special fundraising event: a piano and violin recital on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The recital will take place at 7:00 PM in the UUCMC sanctuary, located at 1475 West Front Street, Lincroft, NJ.

This enchanting evening will feature two talented local musicians – Evan Schwartzman on piano and Joel DeWitt on violin, performing a particularly wide-ranging program, that takes us from late nineteenth century Bohemia to present day Atlantic Highlands, and concludes with one of Beethoven’s most passionate violin sonatas.

Tickets are available at the door and at this link: https://uucmc.breezechms.com/give/online (select “Give to Piano violin fundraiser $20” from the dropdown box). Light refreshments will be served following the performance.

