Award-winning blues band Bees Deluxe play The Lizzie Rose July 30

WHO: Bees Deluxe w. opener Eclipse

WHAT: The Lizzie Rose Music Room

WHEN: Saturday August 1st, 8:00 pm

WHERE: 217 East Main Street, Tuckerton NJ 08087

ADVANCE TICKETS: available now bit.ly/3QA9KUs

MEDIA CONTACT: carol@carolband.com | (617) 930 2067

The Lizzie Rose Music Room presents Bees Deluxe and Eclipse

TUCKERTON, NJ: Boston-based British/American modern blues powerhouse Bees Deluxe are buzzing back into Tuckerton New Jersey with their electrifying live show, landing at The Lizzie Rose Music Room on Friday July 31st at 8:00 PM. Fresh off advancing to the semi-finals this year at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

The Lizzie Rose Music Room is a special stop for the band. “It feels like home to us,” says guitarist Warre. “We’ve made so many friends there, and we always look forward to playing the Lizzie Rose."

An intimate, world-class listening room, the Lizzie Rose is an intimate live performance venue in a beautifully restored 1860 Sea Captain’s House, located in the small coastal borough of Tuckerton that hosts every kind of music genre: blues, folk, jazz, rock, bluegrass, and singer-songwriters.

Bees Deluxe is a four-piece electric band touring relentlessly from Maine to Miami and as far west as the Cleveland House of Blues. Regulars at premier venues including Daryl’s House Club, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, The Bull Run, Black Eyed Sally’s, and Boston City Winery, the band seamlessly blends classic blues (Etta James, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Otis Rush) with modern icons like Robert Cray, Jimi Hendrix, and ZZ Top—plus striking originals of their own. Founding member Warre was in a high school band with Paul Kossoff, of the band Free. He toured Europe with Joe Jackson and The English Beat, then moved from London to New York where he became a fixture on the stage at the legendary CBGB’s. In Boston, he formed Bees Deluxe to celebrate the music he fell in love with while touring and playing legendary London clubs like Rainbow Theatre, Ronnie Scott's, Dingwalls, The Music Machine and the Moonlight Club. Before forming Bees Deluxe he was Production Manager for Rykodisc the first music audio CD company in the States where he worked directly with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Richard Thompson, David Bowie, Mickey Hart and others. Carol Band is a classically trained pianist who was recruited while playing jazz in Boston’s club scene. She also writes tunes and wows audiences with her blazing harmonica solos.

Opening the evening is Eclipse - Original Progressive Jazz Fusion, the Cape May based eclectic ensemble at 7:30 pm.

www.beesdeluxe.com

