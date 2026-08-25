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Asbury Park Middle & High School Art Opening + Drop-In Activities

Asbury Park Middle & High School Art Opening + Drop-In Activities

Join us as we celebrate the talented students of Asbury Park, in this special art opening! We will have drop-in art activities and light refreshments!

Over The Moon Studios
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
https://teenartsnj.org/
Over The Moon Studios
808 Springwood Ave
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
(732) 737-8469
Info@overthemoonartstudios.com
https://www.overthemoonartstudios.com/