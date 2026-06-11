Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar 2026

Shop local, celebrate the season, and discover unique gifts at the Jersey Shore's favorite holiday market!

Kick off the holiday season at the Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar! Join us at the iconic Grand Arcade of Convention Hall for a festive holiday shopping experience featuring local makers, artists, small businesses, unique gifts, music, entertainment, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Shop and stroll through a festive marketplace filled with handcrafted goods, one-of-a-kind finds, jewelry, art, home décor, clothing, accessories, specialty foods, and more. Whether you're checking off your holiday shopping list or simply looking for a fun way to celebrate the season, there's something for everyone!

Make a day of it! Enjoy festive décor, music and entertainment, Photos with Santa benefiting the Asbury Park Toy Drive, Holiday Photo Moments, kids' activities, craft workshops, food and libations, and special holiday surprises throughout the season.

Looking for a more relaxed holiday outing? Join us on Friday afternoons! Enjoy family-friendly activities, festive shopping, and a little more room to browse at your own pace. It's the perfect way to ease into the holiday spirit without the weekend crowds.

Get crafty! Every Friday also features Sip & Shop Holiday Workshops. On Friday, Dec 4th, we will be featuring Kids Create! a market featuring kids and teens who make, design and create.

Inspired by Germany's traditional Weihnachtsmärkte (Christmas markets), the Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar has been named New Jersey's Best Holiday Market by Food & Wine Magazine!

Bring your friends, family, and even your leashed four-legged shopping companions. Celebrate the season, support small businesses, and experience the magic of the holidays at the Jersey Shore!

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, Asbury Park, NJ

Opening Weekend – Thanksgiving Weekend

Friday, November 27 (Black Friday): 12–8 PM

Saturday, November 28: 12–5 PM

Sunday, November 29: 12–5 PM

December Weekends

Friday, December 4, 11 & 18: 3–7 PM

Saturday, December 5, 12 & 19: 12–5 PM

Sunday, December 6, 13 & 20: 12–5 PM

GOOD TO KNOW

Admission is FREE!

Indoor event – rain or shine

All ages welcome

Families and leashed pets welcome

Shop local and support independent makers and small businesses

Come shop, celebrate, and make some holiday memories with us in Asbury Park!

