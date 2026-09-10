Asbury Park Fall Bazaar 2026

Fall Is Coming to the Jersey Shore!

Asbury Park Fall Bazaar returns October 24–25, bringing a weekend of local makers, art, vintage finds, handmade goods, delicious treats, music, and community to the historic Grand Arcade at Convention Hall. Rescheduled due to the nor’easter, this free, indoor, family-friendly, and pet-friendly event is the perfect way to spend a fall weekend in Asbury Park.

WHAT TO EXPECT

- 30+ local makers and small businesses each day

- Art, handmade goods, home décor, jewelry, and fashion

- Candles, soaps, wellness, and self-care products

- Specialty foods and sweet treats

- Music and entertainment

- Kids’ face painting by Kayla of Krissy Face Paint

- Photo wall by Stina Does It

- Fun for the whole family, including four-legged friends!

VENDOR HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday shoppers can explore local favorites and unique finds from Asbury Park Cheesecake Co., Clover House Jewelry, FlyDyes, La Lune, LaPlaca Pottery, Magic Candle Studio, Savvy FIT Soaps, Timberline Woodworking, Brain Wave Superfood Mushrooms, Ashley Dilger Designs, JB Couture Cupcakes, and many more!

Sunday brings another great lineup, including Hoffman Bread, Lily Lough Jewelry, R&R Music, Rebel Remake, Robey Boutique, The Beaded Mermaid, Stille Essence Tea Company, Uptown Stitch, Solo Souls, Holly Jolly Jams, Hye Jane Jewelry, and more. With different vendors each day, there’s always something new to discover!

SHOP SMALL. SHOP LOCAL. HAVE FUN.

Whether visiting for the first time or returning as a longtime Bazaar fan, guests can spend the weekend discovering unique finds, meeting local makers, enjoying delicious treats, and celebrating the creative spirit of Asbury Park.

Admission is FREE! Bring friends, family, and furry companions for a weekend of shopping, community, and Bazaar vibes at the Jersey Shore.