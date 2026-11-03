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Stream: 90.5 The Night

An Evening of Original Music with Jackson Pines, Renee Maskin, Rick Norman, and Dave Vargo

An Evening of Original Music with Jackson Pines, Renee Maskin, Rick Norman, and Dave Vargo

Join us for night of original music at the Belmar Arts Center. NJ songwriters Jackson Pines, Renee Maskin, Rick Norman, and Dave Vargo will be sharing songs and some stories.
Tickets are $25. BYOB.

Belmar Arts Council (BAC)
$25
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Belmar Arts Center
7327493360
info@belmararts.org
Belmar Arts Council

Artist Group Info

Dave Vargo
djvargo10@gmail.com
https://davevargomusic.com/
Belmar Arts Council (BAC)
608 River Road
Belmar, New Jersey 07719
732-749-3360
info@belmararts.org
https://www.belmararts.org/