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Stream: 90.5 The Night

An Afternoon with Streisand and Garland

An Afternoon with Streisand and Garland

Jenna Pastuszek celebrates Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in a heartfelt concert backed by a full live band. Through powerhouse vocals and storytelling, the program honors two American icons with beloved songs from their extraordinary careers.

Algonquin Arts Theatre
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Algonquin Arts Theatre
https://www.algonquinarts.org/
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees Drive
Manasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org
https://www.algonquinarts.org/