An Afternoon with Streisand and Garland
An Afternoon with Streisand and Garland
Jenna Pastuszek celebrates Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in a heartfelt concert backed by a full live band. Through powerhouse vocals and storytelling, the program honors two American icons with beloved songs from their extraordinary careers.
Algonquin Arts Theatre
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org