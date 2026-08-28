A Tribute To Count Basie: The Kid From Red Bank
A Tribute To Count Basie: The Kid From Red Bank
James Langton's New York All-Star Big Band celebrates New Jersey jazz legend Count Basie in a swinging tribute to the bandleader from Red Bank. The concert spotlights the unmistakable rhythm, drive, and energy that made the Basie sound legendary.
Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org