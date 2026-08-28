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A Tribute To Count Basie: The Kid From Red Bank

A Tribute To Count Basie: The Kid From Red Bank

James Langton's New York All-Star Big Band celebrates New Jersey jazz legend Count Basie in a swinging tribute to the bandleader from Red Bank. The concert spotlights the unmistakable rhythm, drive, and energy that made the Basie sound legendary.

Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Algonquin Arts Theatre
https://www.algonquinarts.org/
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees Drive
Manasquan, New Jersey 08736
732-528-9211
boxoffice@algonquinarts.org
https://www.algonquinarts.org/