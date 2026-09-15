A Season of Song!
A Season of Song!
Heart of New Jersey Chorus SINGs in the holidays in 4-part a cappella style.
You're in for an afternoon of great music, fun, and holiday festivities.
We'll be singing a variety of popular, contemporary, and holiday songs in 4-part a cappella style.
And - The Trentones (from TCNJ) will be featured and singing contemporary a cappella music.
You won't want to miss it.
Millstone Township Primary School
$25
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Heart of New Jersey Chorus
HONJ.membership@gmail.com
Millstone Township Primary School
18 Schoolhouse RoadMillstone, New Jersey
honj.info@gmail.com