Heart of New Jersey Chorus SINGs in the holidays in 4-part a cappella style.

You're in for an afternoon of great music, fun, and holiday festivities.

We'll be singing a variety of popular, contemporary, and holiday songs in 4-part a cappella style.

And - The Trentones (from TCNJ) will be featured and singing contemporary a cappella music.

You won't want to miss it.