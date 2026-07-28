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A Call for Unitive Love

A Call for Unitive Love

Dr. Calvin Chatlos, a MCWRET Board member, will present a talk, “A Call for Unitive Love: Open the Power of Fusion”. A science-grounded review of spirituality identifies the core of human nature as a Unitive Love that is not just an emotional state but has a moral imperative and action of faith that opens powerful healing and transformation. This can embrace all faith, spiritual and wisdom traditions, as well as secular, humanist, scientific and ethical thought.

All are welcome to attend. Admission is free with light refreshments to follow the program. For more information, please contact Joe Ritacco at JRitacco@comcast.net or phone the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House at #732-747-0707. For more information on the Monmouth Center for World Religions and Ethical Thought, visit: www.interfaithmonmouthcenter.org or our Facebook page: “Interfaith Monmouth Center”.

Unitarian Universalist Meeting House
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Monmouth Center for World Religion and Ethical Thought
732-747-0707
jritacco@comcast.net
www.interfaithmonmouthcenter.org

Artist Group Info

pwhyte99@gmail.com
Unitarian Universalist Meeting House
1475 W. Front St.
Lincroft, New Jersey 07738
732-747-0707
jritacco@comcast.net
www.interfaithmonmouthcenter.org