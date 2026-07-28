Dr. Calvin Chatlos, a MCWRET Board member, will present a talk, “A Call for Unitive Love: Open the Power of Fusion”. A science-grounded review of spirituality identifies the core of human nature as a Unitive Love that is not just an emotional state but has a moral imperative and action of faith that opens powerful healing and transformation. This can embrace all faith, spiritual and wisdom traditions, as well as secular, humanist, scientific and ethical thought.

All are welcome to attend. Admission is free with light refreshments to follow the program. For more information, please contact Joe Ritacco at JRitacco@comcast.net or phone the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House at #732-747-0707. For more information on the Monmouth Center for World Religions and Ethical Thought, visit: www.interfaithmonmouthcenter.org or our Facebook page: “Interfaith Monmouth Center”.

