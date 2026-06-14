90.5 The Night Presents Catie Curtis & Band with Special Guest Mike Montrey Duo (Split Level Concerts @ JSAC)

Catie Curtis has toured full-time as a singer/songwriter in the US and Europe, releasing 14 recordings and selling over 250,000 CDs. She performed several times at the White House during the Obama administration. Her audience knows she's not afraid to speak up about political issues and to stand up for the LGBTQ community.

Split Level Concerts is back for its 3rd season at Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove! The partnership between Split Level Concerts and JSAC brings critically acclaimed national and international touring Americana and contemporary folk musicians to the Jersey Shore. Artists from the Asbury Park music scene will continue to open many of the shows.

Visit each artist’s website to learn more about the pairing for this month’s show:

https://catiecurtis.com

https://www.mikemontreyband.com

Net ticket proceeds from all Split Level concerts support the programming and arts education offered by the Jersey Shore Arts Center, a non-profit organization serving Ocean Grove and its surrounding areas. The second season of the series netted approximately $10,000, money that the Arts Center is using to help pay for the presentation of additional arts programs and improvements to its historic building.

In addition, Jersey Shore Arts Center and Split Level Concerts are proud to partner with Brookdale Public Radio 90.5 The Night and Musicians On A Mission (MOAM) to promote the concert series. Musicians On A Mission is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating connection and inspiring giving through music. During the shows that made up season two, the volunteers from MOAM collected nearly $4,000 in cash donations and 587 pounds of non-perishable food items to benefit Fulfill (formerly the Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean County). For season three, MOAM has again chosen Fulfill to be the beneficiary of their fundraising efforts.

Here’s the full season 3 lineup:

Saturday, October 31st – Willie Nile (Solo Storyteller Show) w/Robinson Treacher

Saturday, December 5th – An Evening with John Gorka

Saturday, January 9th – Dan Bern w/Redbird

Saturday, February 13th – Catie Curtis and Band w/Mike Montrey Duo

Saturday, March 13th – Stephen Kellogg w/TBA

Saturday, April 10th – Abbie Gardner w/Sean Kiely

Saturday, May 8th – Heather Maloney and Band w/Tiny Cities

Saturday, June 5th – Kim Richey w/Sharon Lasher

