Following last year’s successful inaugural event, the Borough of Sea Bright is excited to announce the return of a new local favorite: the 2nd Annual Sea Bright Day, which takes place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 1 pm to 6 pm (Rain date: Saturday, September 26).

Held in the municipal parking lot, the 2026 event brings together residents, neighbors, and visitors to celebrate all things Sea Bright.

This year’s event highlights and activities include:

• Bubble show: A fun, interactive experience the kids won’t want to miss!

• Food & refreshments: The Fire Department beer truck, local food vendors, and the return of Mrs. Rooney’s legendary hot dogs

• Dunk tank fun

• Touch-a-truck interactive displays

• Local trivia with the Sea Bright Historical Society

• Local craft vendors

• Inflatables & games

• Kids arts & crafts zone

• 50/50 raffle to support the Sea Bright Library

• Sunset beach bonfire: The day's festivities cap off with a bonfire on the beach starting at 6 pm

"Last year's debut proved just how much heart and energy our borough has," says Mayor Brian Kelly. "Sea Bright Day brought our neighbors, local businesses, and municipal teams together in a truly special way. We can’t wait to build on that success for our second annual celebration."

Sea Bright Day is made possible through the combined efforts of the Borough Council, municipal departments, local committees, and area businesses. Day-of volunteers are welcome to join the effort. For details on volunteering, vendor spaces, or schedule updates, contact Rachel Giolitto at 732-842-0099 ext. 113 or email rgiolitto@seabrightnj.org.