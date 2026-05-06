22nd Annual Autism Beach Bash

The Autism Beach Bash is a free autism-friendly event bringing together more than 3,000 attendees for a one-of-a-kind day of community and connection along the Jersey Shore. Last year, 150 individuals with autism rode the waves with Surfers Healing, building confidence and creating lasting memories with every ride.

Join us for a full day of surf, music, sunshine, and good vibes at New Jersey’s largest autism-friendly beach event. Families travel from across New Jersey and the tristate area to be part of a day built entirely around acceptance and inclusion. It is a rare opportunity to be among thousands who understand what it means to live with autism, who share your experiences, and who welcome you exactly as you are.

That is more than community. That is belonging. And that is why Autism Beach Bash New Jersey is the best day of the year.