Tower Work Scheduled for Friday and Monday

We have scheduled work that will make lasting improvements to our over the air signal. The improvements are slated to take place on Friday (06/07) and Monday (06/10).

The work on each day is anticipated to take 4 to 6 hours. While that work is being done we will have to turn off our transmitter for the safety of the crew working on the tower. You can still listen to us streaming on our app, at 90.5 the night dot org, or your home speaker.

After the work is done each day we will turn our transmitter back on for broadcast. We appreciate your patience and hope to have you stream us online.

When the work is completed early next week, you will be able to hear us better than ever.