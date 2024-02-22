© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
2004: A Look Back

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published February 22, 2024 at 2:22 AM EST
Artwork for Green Day's "American Idiot"

Over the past few years there has been a revival of music of the 90s and especially the 80s. At this point I’m sure you’ve at least heard (if not watched) “The Greatest Night in Pop” which tells the story of how USA For Africa came together for just a few hours in 1985 and created “We Are the World”.

Well, we’re going to buck that trend and maybe start a new one by looking back 20 years and see what happened in music in 2004. And yes, it’s been 20 years since 2004.

If you’ve been listening to 90.5 The Night since then you would certainly remember us playing music from Rachael Yamagata’s debut album “Happenstance”. And who could forget the music from “Together We're Heavy” the second album from the 14-member Polyphonic Spree.

Some other noteworthy albums came out 20 years ago from The Killers (“Hot Fuzz”), Air (“Talkie Walkie”), and Velvet Revolver (“Contraband”).

U2’s “How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” was the 4th best selling album in the world in 2004. “Vertigo” the lead single from the album won two Grammy’s for the band in 2005. Green Day also won a Grammy for “American Idiot” the titular track from trio.

Wilco’s “A Ghost Is Born” won a Grammy for Best Alternative Album and Best Recording Package that some night. Franz Ferdinand’s self-titled album was nominated in that category.

Kaiser Chiefs had a good run on the radio with “Oh My God” and “I Predict A Riot”. The Killers had a killer track (pun intended), “Mr. Brightside” which still gets the airwaves moving.

We tragically lost Dimebag Darell, the guitarist known for his work for Pantera. He was shot while playing on stage in Ohio with his band Damageplan. Rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard collapsed in the RZA’s recording studio and was pronounced dead at the scene. A drug overdose was the official cause of ODB’s death.

Two music icons also passed in 2004. Rick James was found dead, due to natural causes, in his apartment and Ray Charles died in his home from liver failure.

It seems like only yesterday those musicians were with us but, it’s been 20 years. 20 years since the release of some great albums and debuts of memorable songs on the radio that still hold up today.
On-Air Blog
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan