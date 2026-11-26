An enthusiastic black and tan coonhound with a glossy coat and big floppy ears named Rocker is top dog at this year's National Dog Show — the most widely viewed dog competition in the country.

Rocker took the prestigious best in show prize after defeating six other dogs who each won top honors in their groups. Rocker earned first place among the hound group.

Best in show judge Lorraine Bisso commended Rocker's looks and physical agility.

"He's got a very masculine head. It's correct for the breed in terms of length and width," Bisso said. "He has beautiful feet. He has a lovely forechest — which is necessary, because he's going to run for 25 miles. I mean, this is a hunting hound."

Bisso extended her praise to Rocker's handler, Mandy Clevenger, who has handled the coonhound since he started his career as a show dog as a pup.

"The mark of a good handler is to fade into the background and let the dog speak for itself," Bisso said.

Judges assess the competitors based on the codified ideals of their respective breeds, judging them on physical structure and temperamental characteristics. Around 2,000 canines compete each year for honors like best of breed, first in group, and the top best in show title.

"I just didn't expect it," said Clevenger of the win, adding that Rocker appeared to enjoy himself throughout the competition. "He loves the crowd," Clevenger said.

Rocker, who is owned by Traci Mitchell of Bedford, Iowa, is used to earning top honors. Thursday's title was Rocker's 15th best in show. The coonhound is expected to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show early next year in New York City.

Victors in the other six groups for 2026 include a lhasa apso named Kissy in the non-sporting group; Biggie Smalls, a Newfoundland in the working category; and, in the terrier contest, a Norfolk terrier named Rambo.

NBC broadcast the annual event on Thanksgiving, as the network has done since 2002. It was also streamed on Peacock. Former Seinfeld star John O'Hurley, sports commentator Mary Carillo, and canine expert David Frei hosted the show, which was held in person at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Nov. 14 and 15.

Last year's best in show winner was Soleil, a Belgian sheepdog.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia originally launched its dog show in 1879 – and has organized it annually since 1933 – long before the televised National Dog Show era began in 2002 with NBC's partnership with the club and sponsor Purina.

Owing to the rescheduled Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC plans to rebroadcast the National Dog Show on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., following the rescheduled parade.



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