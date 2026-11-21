GENEVA — Diplomats meeting at the United Nations in Geneva have agreed to start discussing options to regulate lethal autonomous weapons, often called "killer robots."

After a week of negotiations that dragged on until the small hours of Saturday morning, a compromise emerged: countries would have two years to suggest regulations that could be legally binding, but could also be optional.

Bleary-eyed negotiators insisted the agreement was better than nothing and showed the U.N.'s disarmament process could still function. But for many humanitarian organizations and many countries, the deal falls far short of what they had hoped for.

Before the negotiations got underway, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the guardian of the Geneva Conventions, said it was urgent for legally binding rules to be drafted within a year. That call was backed by the U.N. secretary-general and by Pope Leo.

Their concerns stem from the kind of warfare we are now seeing. In Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza, civilians are being killed by semi-autonomous drones. This year in Sudan, 80% of civilian deaths were caused by drones according to the U.N.

Humans remain, albeit very remotely, in control for now, but humanitarian organizations fear we are on the verge of seeing artificial intelligence-assisted weapons make the decision to kill entirely on their own.

Algorithms making life-and-death decisions

"There is a fundamental ethical concern with having what are essentially these life-and-death decisions determined by programming, determined by an algorithm," said ICRC legal adviser Georgia Hinds. "That's not something that you can fix with better technology. That is a moral red line that we cannot cross."

No one went into the negotiations thinking they would be easy; some of the world's most powerful countries, among them the U.S., Russia and Israel, had already indicated their reluctance to agree to binding regulations.

On day one, Russia delayed proceedings by objecting to the meeting's agenda. Then the United States proposed a five-year window to discuss nonbinding, optional guidelines for autonomous weapons.

"They're just kicking the can down the road," said one frustrated delegate. As the clock ticked on and the weekend approached, diplomats scrambled to get some kind of result from negotiations that had been billed as a last chance to regulate weapons whose technology and decision-making capabilities we may not even fully understand.

Finally, at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, they emerged from the negotiating room to announce their compromise: no to a deal within a year, maybe to legally binding rules, or maybe not.

A "nothing burger"

The ICRC immediately said it regretted the move and renewed its appeal for a binding treaty. Other campaigners were less polite, calling the deal "a real disappointment" and a "nothing burger." "I am concerned people will die because of this," added another.

A key worry is that, with two years to talk about possible rules that might only be optional, the technology will race ahead, uncontrolled.

"We're likely to see the systems proliferate," said Anna Hehir, an expert in military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute. "They're not like nuclear weapons in that they're inaccessible. There are autonomous weapons that are easy to purchase or even to create for all kinds of actors: individuals, nonstate actors, criminal groups."

There are also big questions about how our existing rules of war – the Geneva Conventions – can be upheld if those doing the killing are not humans, but machines.

"These rules are the bare minimum that militaries and states have developed and agreed to adhere to," said the ICRC's Hinds. "The commander remains responsible for making sure that the use of force is lawful. The commander remains accountable. You cannot hold a machine accountable for a violation of the law."

But in the race to develop new weapons, no country wants to come second. Although most U.N. member states do agree there should be some controls over autonomous weapons, the compromise in Geneva means that, for the next two years at least, weapons that can use artificial intelligence to make life-and-death decisions will remain unregulated.

Meanwhile, weapons technology is developing at pace, while diplomacy is struggling to keep up.

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