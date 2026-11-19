A federal judge has extended her block on construction of President Trump's D.C. arch for two weeks, another short-term victory for those who don't want to see the 250-foot structure break ground.

D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan extended her temporary restraining order on Wednesday, the day before it was set to expire. She originally stepped in to block construction on the night of Nov. 5, after the National Capital Planning Commission and National Park Service gave the arch final approval and the Trump administration said construction could begin imminently.

Chutkan's new five-page order prevents the administration from "initiating, making, or otherwise effectuating any construction, excavation, demolition, land-disturbance, utility-installation, or roadway-closure activity, or any other construction-related activity" at Memorial Circle through Dec. 3.

"The judge's order recognizes that the conditions that called for emergency relief two weeks ago remain unchanged," Nick Sansone, the Public Citizen attorney representing the original plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a statement.

The extension gives Chutkan more time to consider plaintiffs' request for a longer-term preliminary injunction, which would prohibit construction as the lawsuit against the arch plays out.

That lawsuit started earlier this year with a challenge from a group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian, but has expanded in recent weeks.

In late October, the governments of D.C. and Virginia filed another lawsuit, which was combined with the original. And nine members of the Kennedy family joined the fight last week, saying the arch will block historic sightlines and cast shadows over the graves of John F. Kennedy and others at nearby Arlington National Cemetery.

"This is one man who wants to build this arch. He's violated every rule. If this is a great idea, then bring it before Congress, follow the rules and get it approved," Max Kennedy, a son of Robert F. Kennedy, told NPR's All Things Considered.

Opposition to the arch — from area residents, veterans, local officials, Democratic lawmakers and more — has grown in recent months as the structure hurtled through the federal approval process.

Critics take issue with the arch's scale and location, saying it would interrupt the solemn and historic vista between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. Plaintiffs argue the structure violates several laws — including the Commemorative Works Act and D.C.'s Height of Buildings Act — and is fundamentally illegal without approval from Congress.

Tom Brenner / AP A jogger passes a mobile security camera truck at Memorial Circle, where Trump wants to build his arch.

The Trump administration has not sought that approval, arguing the arch is covered by Congress' authorization in 1925 of a pair of 166-foot columns at the same location, which were never built.

In court filings and a recently unveiled website, the administration characterizes building the arch as a matter of urgency — both to complete that century-old vision and to facilitate national security. Trump said in September that the arch would double as a military complex, but the plans that got final approval this month don't include any details to that effect.

In a declaration this week, Ricky Buria, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, told the court that the agency is "currently in the planning process to determine how to integrate national defense uses … into the Arch without changing the existing plans for the Arch."

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told NPR on Thursday that the administration will "continue making the case for this beautiful and fitting monument and are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds."

The arch is one of several construction projects that Trump has pursued with vigor in his second term. Some of them, like the White House ballroom and Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, are well underway. Others, like the Kennedy Center closure and East Potomac golf course redevelopment, are held up by various legal challenges.

Democrats have said they will use their forthcoming majority in Congress to push back on Trump's construction agenda, including by blocking federal funding. But experts say the fate of many of these projects will ultimately be up to the court.

'Time is of the essence' at East Potomac

Trump's dream of redeveloping a municipal D.C. golf course into a championship-level venue is also temporarily on hold, despite his repeated social media pronouncements that the park would close and work would begin on Nov. 15.

Another D.C. district judge, Ana Reyes, intervened Saturday to order the administration to keep East Potomac Park open for two weeks, on the eve of its indefinite closure.

But the golf course itself is currently unstaffed, since its operator lease expired on Sunday. That hasn't stopped locals from showing up and teeing off, finding creative ways to mark the holes after the flagsticks were removed from the course.

Reyes has ordered both parties to weigh in on whether she has the authority to order the government to keep the golf course open.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration officially appealed Reyes' restraining order as it had promised. That order is currently set to expire on Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Noting that timing, the plaintiffs in the case — local golfers and historic preservationists — have asked Reyes to extend her order by another two weeks, until Dec. 12, while she considers the underlying legal issues and decides whether to issue a longer preliminary injunction.

The government, on the other hand, said "the court already has everything it needs to promptly consider a motion for preliminary injunction" and has proposed a schedule that would enable her to issue a final ruling by Nov. 28.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP National Park Service employees walk past a golfer at East Potomac Park on Monday, after a judge ordered the administration to keep the park open.

In the meantime, the administration took another step forward in the federal review process on Thursday. The Interior Department presented its plan for the golf course to the Commission of Fine Arts, one of two federal agencies which would need to approve the project.

Commission Secretary Thomas Luebke said some 700 members of the public submitted comments ahead of the meeting, all but three in opposition to the golf course proposal.

The biggest concerns had to do with making the park less accessible to golfers of all levels, as well as cyclists, runners and picnickers who use the park's perimeter loop, which would be eliminated. There were other concerns about the impact of major road races — like the Marine Corps Marathon — that use that road, the loss of historic cherry trees and the cost of the project (the Interior Department said deferred maintenance alone would cost $43 million but did not specify how much the renovations would cost).

Over a dozen other people spoke out in the room, sharing their personal experiences with the park, raising questions about gaps in the presentation and urging the commission to defer or outright reject any plan that does not leave the perimeter loop intact.

Commissioners — all of whom were appointed by Trump — did not have the quorum needed to vote on preliminary approval. Several offered praise for the idea of beautifying the space and overhauling the golf course, but questioned whether this plan is the best way to do it.

Vice Chair Rodney Mims Cook, Jr., a Trump ally, said there seems to be enough space in the park to accommodate the aspects that people care about, like preserving the historic mini-golf course. His comments prompted applause from many of the people who had crowded into the meeting room.

Cook asked the Interior Department to bring alternative designs to its next meeting, in late January. The administration has said it plans to present the same proposal to the National Capital Planning Commission at its meeting in early December.

Administration officials said in Thursday's meeting, as they have in previous court hearings, that their plan is not yet finalized. Judge Reyes, however, is not convinced and accused the administration of already taking steps to carry it out, like cutting down hundreds of trees.

Plaintiffs in the case argue the administration has violated federal environmental law by splitting the project into smaller parts, like the tree removal, to bypass necessary reviews. And they say the administration skipped required legal steps in its rush to close off most of the park, which Reyes seemed to agree with in her order.

"In its haste to meet an arbitrary deadline, the Government has likely violated at least the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act," she wrote.

Trump has repeatedly described the East Potomac golf course as decrepit and dangerous, and challenged Reyes' authority over the project. Over the weekend, he reiterated that Reyes was appointed by President Biden and slammed her decision as "highly destructive and political."

"Why would a judge want to delay taking a terrible and very unsafe golf course, one that is mocked all over D.C.(and far beyond!), instead of quickly turning it into a great and admired one?" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Time is of the essence, or golf seasons, jobs, prestige, and much money, will be lost!"

Government lawyers asked Reyes to recuse herself from the case in mid-October, accusing her of bias and hostility. She denied that request on legal grounds. Tensions between Reyes and the administration have dominated this case so far, with the judge ordering a misconduct inquiry into whether government officials and lawyers misled the court about its plans for the park.

Government lawyers have pushed back, telling the court Thursday that such an inquiry is "not necessary."

Copyright 2026 NPR