Krispy Kreme Expansion Includes Two New Monmouth County Locations

JLL announced Oct. 14 that it has secured three retail leases totaling 3,250 square feet on behalf of Krispy Kreme in Monmouth County and New York, supporting the doughnut brand’s continued expansion throughout the region.

The transactions come as Krispy Kreme accelerates its regional growth strategy, announcing a new franchise development agreement with long-time franchise partner Original Entrepreneurs LLC to open 33 shops across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey over the next five years.

The Monmouth locations will be at Seaview Square in Ocean Township, and 197 Route 9 south in Marlboro