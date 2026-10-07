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New Bon Jovi Scratchers Unveiled by NJ Lottery

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published October 7, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
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New Jersey rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and the New Jersey Lottery are teaming up for a new scratch-off game.

Bon Jovi, Gov. Mikie Sherrill and New Jersey Lottery executives were on hand at the rocker's JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank on Oct. 6 to kick off the new lottery game.

“New Jersey has always been lucky to call Jon Bon Jovi one of our own, and today we're proud to celebrate him as a true Jersey Legend," said Sherrill. "And when it comes to giving back, Jon is second to none." Bon Jovi announced that he would donate his fee for the lottery game to his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation to help bring another nonprofit community restaurant to Monmouth County. JBJ Soul Kitchens serve both paying and in-need customers, providing meals whether or not the person can pay.
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Monmouth CountyNJ LotteryJon Bon Jovi
TJ Bryan
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