Alex Ferreira: Tiny Desk Concert
From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.
Alex Ferreira's lyrics are a tide swishing with his own musical moon. Lapping and twisting and flowing in tandem with a steady guitar and tropical-leaning percussion, there's an alignment with the natural world of his island origins.
A poet in his own right, the Dominican singer has spent years quietly establishing himself as a true master of the songwriting craft. At the Tiny Desk, his mastery is on candid display. Some artists shrink under tungsten office lights, unable to hold up to the rawness of a stripped down set. Ferreira's brilliance shines in the simple — guitar, bass, drums, and piano — just enough sound to illuminate an unbreakable melody.
He sings of love mostly, heartbreak sometimes, but the day to day-ness of the comings and goings of life is always present. He raises the everyday to a level of artistic beauty, yet manages to make life feel breathable. In Ferreira's musical landscape, hardship washes in and out with the shifts of an ocean breeze and we're all made to flow in a sweetest dance celebrating honest life.
SET LIST
- "Ven Que Te Quiero Ver"
- "Monte Adentro"
- "Un Cariñito"
- "Me Pierdo Contigo (feat. Silvana Estrada)"
MUSICIANS
- Alex Ferreira: vocals, guitar
- Silvana Estrada: vocals
- Luisber del Rio: guitar, sax
- David Lizmi: bass
- Jos Parker: piano
- Jose Andres Marquez: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene, Zayrha Rodriguez
- Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
- Translator: Nuria Net
- Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Kara Frame
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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