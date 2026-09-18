Tinton Falls Appoints New Council Member

Parikh was arrested by the Tinton Falls Police Department on August 23 and charged with simple assault, in what the town said was instance of alleged domestic violence. The alleged incident took place at a private home. Tinton Falls resident Robert Clayton was unanimously chosen by the council to fill the seat. He is president of the Tinton Falls Planning Board and he's volunteered with Tinton Falls Little League, softball and basketball. He will resign from the Planning Board before taking the oath of office as a Council member.