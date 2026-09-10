Tori Kelly: Tiny Desk Concert

When Tori Kelly pulled up to the Desk, her band already mid-rehearsal, she immediately got to work and filled our room with her commanding voice. She had arrived. And with her, she carried genuine joy and light.

Backed by an all-woman band of Tiny Desk alumnae, Kelly effortlessly moves through songs from her latest album, God Must Really Love Me. The record captures Kelly in the present: reflecting on her faith journey and navigating life as a new mom. She also drops some gems for the day one's, including brief tastes of "Nobody Love" and "Dear One." But, most serendipitously for the middle schoolers in attendance, Kelly performs her rendition of Stevie Wonder 's "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing," the song that her character Meena belts in the animated film Sing.

I've always found Tori Kelly to be inspiring. Beyond her anointing as a vocalist and musician, she has endured the many shifts of the music industry while maintaining an authenticity that cuts through the noise and reaches the heart. There's something special about watching an artist who has grown so much, yet still sounds and feels unmistakably like herself.

SET LIST

"Hurts So Good"

"Without You"

"Fly"

"Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing"

"Bird"

"Control"

"Tokyo"

MUSICIANS

Tori Kelly: vocals, guitar, toy glockenspiel

Jordan Waters: guitar

Kyla Wright: bass

Lynette Williams: keys, glockenspiel

Taylor "The Pocket Queen" Gordon: drums

Chelsea "Peaches" West: background vocals

RaVaughn Brown: background vocals

Mariah Bernard: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Ashley Pointer

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Bronson Arcuri

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Josh Newell

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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