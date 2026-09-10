The week in hip-hop: criticism vs. the rap media personality complex

Last week DJ Vlad declared himself the "Hip-Hop Journalist of the Decade." The title caps are his, not mine. His naysayers — almost impossible to distinguish from his six million subscribers — were quick to call cap. The successful YouTuber, best known for conducting artist interviews many liken to police interrogations, made the proclamation just days after another YouTuber of distinction, former rapper N.O.R.E. of "Drink Champs," called him the worst thing a mixtape DJ-turned-multi-millionaire of Russian-Jewish descent can be labeled in hip-hop: a culture vulture.

The thing about actual vultures is they never strike until their prey is pretty close to giving up the ghost.

For the last 30 years, we as a culture have been slow-walking hip-hop's demise. It might be the longest death rattle on record (tapes, CDs and DSPs). If hip-hop as we once knew it is long dead, hip-hop criticism may have taken its final, heaving breath last week.

Critical Minded released its annual report, "Beautiful Struggles: Critics of Color and the Pop Music Landscape," along with an accompanying digital magazine, Liner Notes: A Critic's Notebook. It features essays and reporting from the likes of Hua Hsu, Clover Hope, Andre Gee, Timmhotep Aku, Atoosa Moinzadeh and my former Louder Than A Riot co-host Sidney Madden on the myriad challenges critics face in the digital age.

The combined report reads like a post-mortem on pop criticism. Or a good murder-mystery whodunit. I snuggled up with it, like a lonesome critic, over the three-day weekend — a Labor Day weekend, mind you — eagerly reading along while trying to guess the culprit. It's a totally engrossing read, and possibly the most sobering and significant survey of the critical landscape ever — particularly for writers of color.

Of the 200-plus writers surveyed, 41% earn less than $5,000 annually for their music criticism, and half responded that they're unable to make a living as critics. All the clues led to the usual suspects: late-stage capitalism, legacy media's desperate surrender to digital and a balls-to-the-wall attention economy driven by clicks and clout.

But if you can't beat the algorithm, you can always try trading your ethics for access. That's one way to read journalist Elliott Wilson's recent decision to join Vlad for an on-camera interview of hip-hop producer Hit-Boy. A respected OG in the industry, Wilson's career trajectory reflects the ever-tightening funnel of opportunity for music journalists. In a career that has spanned him helming XXL at its height, then launching the Rap Radar blog and eventual podcast, he reached an unprecedented low by cashing in his credibility to sit next to Vlad. The former music editor who once quit his job at The Source magazine in the '90s over editorial integrity, he now conducts interviews with a co-host who readily admits to paying his interview subjects for sit-downs.

Whether or not Hit-Boy was paid for his interview is unknown, but it's clear that the internet has blurred the distinction between working journalists and media personalities. "As much as it pains many of us to admit, while these digital creators often lack the methodology and ethics needed to be deemed true 'critics'—they tend to thrive in the same environment where written criticism is increasingly disregarded," Clover Hope writes in her Liner Notes essay "What Does It Even Mean to Be a Music Critic Now?"

The same day the Critical Minded report dropped, news hit that BET Digital — the extension of the long-running cable network — had permanently cut most of its online archive of stories. Pressing delete on two decades of Black music writing and reporting seems sinister, especially at a time when so much Black history is actively being erased by those in power. As if our contributions, our influence, our very lives as Black folk never mattered. (The digital deletion also comes just one year after Paramount announced the sunsetting of the BET Hip Hop Awards under precarious circumstances.)

Hip-hop and pop music criticism are important because they tell us where and when and, most importantly, how and why to pay close attention. Instead, it feels like distraction has become the main attraction. In an ecosystem where all the players are banking on short attention spans, the audience gets reduced to eyeballs as podcasters and streamers play to the lowest common denominator. While DJ Vlad and N.O.R.E. quibble over their contributions, neither should confuse themselves for hip-hop journalists. What they provide has high entertainment value — along with shock value and cultural value to varying degrees — but what both provide for viewers is far from critical.

The real distinction might be best exemplified by Vlad's self-congratulatory post last week. It came on the heels of Duane "Keffe D" Davis' first-degree murder conviction in the 2pac trial. While Vlad wants credit for conducting confessional interviews with Keffe D, he admitted to paying the Compton native for the interviews in a video posted on his Facebook page. Plus, they weren't the first time Davis admitted to playing a role in 2pac's death. Davis' defense attorney argued his client was simply selling lies — to Vlad and others. That clearly didn't hold up in a court of law. Just like Vlad's pay-for-play conduct would never meet the most basic editorial standard.

The truth may not care who tells it. But how you get to it — as a critic, a reporter, a journalist — always matters.

CLOSING SHOTS

My bingo card didn't have scholar Marc Lamont Hill debating who gets to say the n-word with Fat Joe. But somehow it's added another layer to the never-ending discourse on race, culture, ethnicity and belonging.

who gets to say the n-word with Fat Joe. But somehow it's added another layer to the never-ending discourse on race, culture, ethnicity and belonging. Apparently, South African hip-hop is suffering from too much online commentary and not enough quality music criticism, too. With digital platforms and personalities driving the cultural convo, it sounds like it's making it hard to tell the real love from the fake.

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