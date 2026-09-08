Ratboys: Tiny Desk Concert
Not many bands can pull off an eight-minute rocker at the Tiny Desk. For more than 15 years, the members of Ratboys have honed their craft and earned the space to stretch out. "We've been watching these Tiny Desk concerts since back in the family desktop computer days," Julia Steiner says between songs.
With excellent guitar playing, Steiner's sweet voice, poignant lyrics and a sturdy, Midwestern sensibility, Ratboys has become an indie-rock mainstay. While this set draws on this year's Singin' to an Empty Chair and 2023's The Window, there's a deep catalog of exceptional albums to explore.
"This one's for the chillers," Steiner says before playing that miniature epic. The twangy "Black Earth, WI" begins with a midtempo groove, but builds to a headbanging riff that explodes. Across its hard-won career, this is the kind of emotional thrill you come to expect in every Ratboys song.
SET LIST
- "Penny in the Lake"
- "What's Right?"
- "Black Earth, WI"
MUSICIANS
- Julia Steiner: vocals, guitar
- Dave Sagan: guitar
- Sean Neumann: bass, background vocals
- Andy PK: guitar, pedal steel
- Marcus Nuccio: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Elle Mannion
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Bronson Arcuri
- Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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