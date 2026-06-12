The Paradox: Tiny Desk Concert
This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.
"The Paradox is in the business of bringing rock and roll back to the originators," lead singer Eric Dangerfield says after the band opens its high-energy set with "Get the Message." The breakthrough anthem made The Paradox the first all-Black band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Yet even amid the band's rapid rise, the members' playful spirit remains rooted in humble beginnings spent jamming in an Atlanta apartment.
Dangerfield, Christopher "Xelan" Bernard, Donald Bryant and Percy "PC3" Crews step behind the Desk with the humility and chemistry that helped propel them to national recognition. Their cranking set features fan favorites like the Travis Barker collab "Bender" and the unreleased "I Kinda Like That." Before closing with "Do Me Like That," Dangerfield gives a shout out to a past partner who once tried to hit him with a car. The crowd couldn't help but laugh, yet the story represents their knack for turning life's chaos into fuel for something bigger. That ability to find joy and humor in the mess makes The Paradox's brand of Black pop-punk feel both fresh and familiar.
SET LIST
- "Get the Message"
- "Bender"
- "Good for Me"
- "I Kinda Like That"
- "Ms. Lauren"
- "Do Me Like That"
MUSICIANS
- Eric Dangerfield: vocals, guitar
- Christopher "Xelan" Bernard: guitar, background vocals
- Donald Bryant: bass, background vocals
- Percy "PC3" Crews: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Alanté Serene
- Director: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Video Editor: Maia Stern
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Dora Levite
- Photographer: Bronson Arcuri
- Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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