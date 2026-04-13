Little Barrie Push Forward With “It Isn’t Soul”.

For more than two decades, Little Barrie have stood as one of the UK’s most distinctive psychedelic rock and soul outfits, guided by guitarist and vocalist Barrie Cadogan and bassist Lewis Wharton. Their sixth studio album, Gravity Freeze, marks a significant chapter for the band, standing as their first release under the Little Barrie name following the passing of drummer Virgil Howe in 2017.

“Howe’s influence is still part of the band’s DNA,” Cadogan explains, reflecting on the decision to continue making music despite the profound loss. After pandemic delays and uncertainty about the future, Cadogan and Wharton found new momentum through collaborations with longtime friend Malcolm Catto of The Heliocentrics, resulting in a renewed creative spark that informs Gravity Freeze. “It Isn’t Soul” captures that evolution—raw, hypnotic, and deeply felt—honoring where Little Barrie have been while making clear they still have somewhere vital to go.

https://www.littlebarrie.com/

Little Barrie - It Isn't Soul Listen • 2:48

[DOWNLOAD NOW](To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify