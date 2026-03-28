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Singer Charlie Puth discusses his latest release, 'Whatever's Clever'

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Adrian MaSarah Handel
Published March 28, 2026 at 5:33 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Charlie Puth about his new album 'Whatever's Clever.'

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers the economy and other "business-ish" as a co-host and reporter for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money. Have a question, story or tip you'd like him to look into? Here's how to get in touch.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]