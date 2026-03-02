St. Patrick's Day Parades at the Jersey Shore

According to The Asbury Park Press, Census data shows roughly 130,000 people of Irish ancestry in Monmouth County and another 120,000 in Ocean County, helping fuel the Shore’s long-running tradition of celebrations.In Seaside Heights, Ocean County’s parade steps off at noon March 7. On March 8, parades take place in Asbury Park and Rumson, followed by Freehold Borough on March 15.events in Highlands and Keyport will take place on March 21st. The popular Belmar-Lake Como parade, postponed by a recent snowstorm, has been rescheduled for March 28, with extra NJ Transit service planned.