© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

St. Patrick's Day Parades at the Jersey Shore

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:42 AM EST
Adobe Express

St. Patrick’s Day season is underway at the Jersey Shore, with parades marching through Monmouth and Ocean counties in the weeks leading up to March 17.

According to The Asbury Park Press, Census data shows roughly 130,000 people of Irish ancestry in Monmouth County and another 120,000 in Ocean County, helping fuel the Shore’s long-running tradition of celebrations.In Seaside Heights, Ocean County’s parade steps off at noon March 7. On March 8, parades take place in Asbury Park and Rumson, followed by Freehold Borough on March 15.events in Highlands and Keyport will take place on March 21st. The popular Belmar-Lake Como parade, postponed by a recent snowstorm, has been rescheduled for March 28, with extra NJ Transit service planned.
Tags
Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride