John P. Kee & New Life: Tiny Desk Concert
The joining together of voices is a sacred act in the Black Christian church; Pastor John P. Kee's music is key to understanding that act in gospel music. During this Tiny Desk, the gospel music essentials of call and response, modulation, articulated phrasing, choir section solos and full-throated singing are expertly on display. Whether solo or with a choir, Pastor Kee's powerful voice and praise-forward songwriting have remained at the forefront of his music ministry for nearly 40 years.
Performing here with a four-piece band and a seven-person choir, Pastor Kee's set journeys through both his traditional and contemporary gospel output. "I Believe" and "Lily in the Valley" transform the Tiny Desk into an old, wood-floored country church. "Life & Favor" and "Standing in the Need" aren't just notes and melodies — the testimony inspires. The uptempo "Oh How Wondrous" and "Mighty God" joyfully proclaim, with reverence, the power of God. Prepare your spirit to be filled and get your hands ready to clap.
SET LIST
- "Jesus is Real"
- "Life & Favor"
- "Oh How Wondrous"
- "Stand!"
- "I Believe"
- "Lily in the Valley"
- "Clap Your Hands"
- "Standing in the Need"
- "Mighty God"
MUSICIANS
- Pastor John P. Kee: vocals, keys
- Leeland Thompson: guitar, music director
- Dominique Britt: keys
- Josiah Farrar: bass
- Christopher Darden: drums
- Jeanette Taylor: background vocals
- John P. Kee III: background vocals
- Tianna Roberts: background vocals
- Shawna Dominique Harris: background vocals
- Tallie Rogers: background vocals
- Dell Kee: background vocals
- Zakeya Stewart: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Mitra I. Arthur
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez
- Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite
- Photographer: Alanté Serene
- Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
