What should we watch next? Share your movie recommendations with us

So you've watched some Oscar nominees for best picture — maybe even all of them. Now what? We're trying to help our readers and listeners find their next movie, and we need your help.

Let's say, for example, that your friend loved Sinners. What would you tell them to watch next? It can be an old movie, a new movie, a movie with overlapping cast members or creators — or one that just shares similar themes.

Share your suggestions below and we'll publish some of your responses in the weeks leading up to the Oscars (you may hear from us about including your recommendation in a story). Just skip the ones you haven't seen or don't have suggestions for!)

Copyright 2026 NPR