Guitarricadelafuente: Tiny Desk Concert

Guitarricadelafuente 's melodies are seismic. Etched together with electronic beats, ethereal guitar, symphonic accents and sometimes zanfona — the hurdy-gurdy native to Spain — the heart-thumping effect is distinct and unavoidable: You are transported to a club in Barcelona or a beach on Costa Brava.

This unique sound is both captivating and easy to lose yourself in. It booms with energy, but Álvaro Lafuente's calming voice and steady rhythms feel like a lullaby with a fiesta tilt. At the Tiny Desk, both things remain true, as piano softens and guitars strum with insistence. As a result, the world quiets and chests expand — rocking back and forth to the sound of Guitarricadelafuente's Spanish summers and sun–kissed heartbreak.

SET LIST

"Full time papi"

"BABIECA!"

"Port Pelegrí"

"Tramuntana"

"Poses"

MUSICIANS

Álvaro Lafuente: vocals, guitar, zanfona, piano

Pablo Serrano: keys, piano, guitar, background vocals

Pau Vehí: guitar, background vocals

Belén Vidal: bass, electronics, background vocals

Toni Llull: drums, background vocals

Mikaela Vazquez: violin, background vocals

Oscar Trujillo: cello, background vocals

Ismael Zazo: viola, background vocals

Alberto Torres: accordion, percussion, background vocals

