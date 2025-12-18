Have a Blue (Note) Christmas with Don Was

Tired of hearing the same holiday jazz playlist every December? This year, Jazz Night in America is doing Christmas differently.

We're handing the reins to the ultimate crate-digger: Don Was, president of Blue Note Records, Grammy-winning producer and a lifelong listener with a deep working knowledge of the label's catalog.

Was raids the Blue Note vaults and comes back with an hour of pure gold: the finest, funkiest, coolest Christmas jazz the label has cut since 1939. Rare gems, fresh surprises and stone-cold classics — hand-picked and personally introduced by the man himself. He doesn't just know the catalog. He knows the musicians, the sessions and the stories that tie these tracks together.

Myriam Santos / Don Was, President of Blue Note Records

Set List selected by Don Was and Cem Kurosman

Norah Jones, "Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)" (Norah Jones) from the album I Dream of Christmas Gregory Porter, "Everything's Not Lost" (Gregory Porter) from the album Christmas Wish Horace Silver, "Peace" (Horace Silver) from the album Blowin' the Blues Away Nancy Wilson, "That's What I Want For Christmas" (Earl E. Lawrence) single Charlie Hunter, "Christmas Time Is Here" (Vince Guaraldi) from the compilation Yule Be Boppin' Booker Ervin, "White Christmas" (Irving Berlin) from the album Structurally Sound Dianne Reeves, "I'll Be Home For Christmas" (Walter Kent, Kim Gannon, Buck Ram) from the album Christmas Time Is Here The Three Sounds, "Blue Bells" (Gene Harris) from the album Introducing the 3 Sounds Thad Jones & Mel Lewis, "A Child Is Born" (Thad Jones) from the album Consummation Duke Pearson, "Silent Night" (Franz Xaver Gruber) from the album Merry Ole Soul Donald Byrd, "Cristo Redentor" (Duke Pearson) from the album A New Perspective

Credits:

