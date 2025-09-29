Young Gun Silver Fox Shine Bright with “Burning Daylight”

Young Gun Silver Fox return with “Burning Daylight,” a shimmering slice of pop-soul that showcases the duo’s signature blend of West Coast AOR, funk, and melodic craftsmanship. Andy Platts and Shawn Lee—each legends in their own right—continue to refine a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh, channeling the spirit of Steely Dan, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Bobby Caldwell with modern flair.

Having just wrapped their biggest U.S. tour to date in support of the Black Pumas, YGSF are gaining momentum stateside. Their fanbase spans generations, drawn to the band’s uplifting energy and meticulous production. “Burning Daylight” is a testament to their creative peak, offering comfort, groove, and sunshine in uncertain times.

