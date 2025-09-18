© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Justin Bieber's album 'Swag' re-enters the top 10 on the charts

By Stephen Thompson
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:23 PM EDT

The pop artist's new album debuted on the Billboard charts about two months ago, but has returned due to an expanded "deluxe edition."

