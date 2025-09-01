Tennis Turns Turmoil into Triumph on “12 Blown Tires”

Tennis returns with “12 Blown Tires,” a track that encapsulates the strange, stormy road to their new album Face Down In The Garden. Written during a tour plagued by mechanical failures, personal health struggles, and surreal misadventures, the song is both a reflection and a rebellion. Alaina and Patrick found themselves disconnected from the world, and in that space, they crafted music that defies convention while embracing their signature Brill Building, synth-pop, and rock influences.

“12 Blown Tires” is emblematic of the album’s emotional depth and sonic ambition. With intuitive melodies offset by unexpected arrangements, Tennis invites listeners into a world shaped by memory, crisis, and resilience. It’s a confident step forward for the duo, and a compelling listen for fans old and new.

