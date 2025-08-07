MIKE: Tiny Desk Concert

MIKE loves and uplifts those he cares about. During his 71-date Artists of the Century tour, every chance he got, his heart would pour over with gratitude for his fans, his family and his collaborators onstage. His Tiny Desk performance isn't so different.

"We are the band of the century" MIKE proclaims as he smiles behind the Desk as a light and breezy melody follows closely behind him. It's a reimagined sound for the Brooklyn-based rapper, former teen prodigy and founder of independent label 10k. His set is sweeping and vulnerable, touching on all eight years of his discography — including "nite flite," a dj blackpower cameo — with immense gratitude, family pride and a few tears. He raps deeply about moments with his late mother in "Evil Eye" and reflects on growing up with his sister, Victoria, in a fresh arrangement of "parkS," supported by labelmate duendita and frequent collaborator Liv.e . In his classic fashion, he fills the room with appreciation and empathy, inspiring his fans to dance and rap along to songs they know well. Now expanded, this set reveals a new frontier for MIKE's epic artistry.

SET LIST

"Intro"

"Burning Desire"

"man in the mirror"

"Artist of the Century"

"Evil Eye"

"World Market (Mo' Money)"

"Diamond Dancing (Broke)"

"Leaders of Tomorrow (Intro)"

"nite flite"

"parkS"

"What Do I Do?"

MUSICIANS

MIKE: vocals

Savannah Harris: drums, band arrangements

Mark William Lewis: guitar

Jespfur: guitar

Olu Odubiro: bass

Bobby Hall III: keys

Liv.e: background vocals

duendita: background vocals

Olawale: talking drum

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Dora Levite, Bobby Carter

Director: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Video Editor: Kara Frame

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Grace Raver

Audio Engineer: David Greenburg

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2025 NPR