After Texas flood, former camper reflects on Camp Mystic's traditions and loss

For Lauren Garcia, Camp Mystic, nestled on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country, was a little slice of heaven. A place where she could disconnect from the outside world.

Established in 1926, the private Christian summer camp became a tradition for generations of women in the state. Campers, who wrapped up their second year in school, participated in activities like horseback riding, canoe races and archery. But now, the historic campgrounds have become a site of mourning.

In a statement released by Camp Mystic officials, 27 campers and counselors were confirmed dead in the flash flood that ripped through central Texas. Camp director Richard 'Dick' Eastland was among the dead. Rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing along the Guadalupe River.

Garcia, who attended Camp Mystic for a decade, first as a camper and then as a counselor, says the loss is deeply personal.

"My heart is broken," Garcia said in an interview with NPR's Michel Martin. "We are leaning on each other, on our love, and the love that we shared at the camp."

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Michel Martin: I understand your mom and her sisters all went and your sisters all went. What made it so special for all of you?

Lauren Garcia: Oh, we loved it. It was a home to some of the most meaningful and lifelong friendships I've had. It's like a little slice of heaven there every summer to come back and see the familiar faces and fresh ones. I couldn't wait.

Martin: What are some of your favorite memories?

Garcia: I don't know where to start. It's rooted in tradition and ritual. Sundays were some of my favorites. We would all make our way down to the cool Guadalupe Waterfront for our Sunday devotionals. You could hear everyone's charm bracelets would jingle as we'd all sing together. We would learn lessons from the camp owners themselves, Tweedy and [Richard] Dick Eastland. They owned the camp, but it felt more like a family affair. They knew everyone's names and they would teach us things like how to be kind to one another. They would hand out these things called fuzzies to other little campers. We'd pass them to each other, just to recognize how to give love to one another... It was so special that their family was involved in everything from walking on the campgrounds and teaching us fishing. Their sons and daughters were program directors, head chef, head nurses. They ran the events and they made the most amazing food.

Martin: We've heard about so many famous and not famous people who sent their daughters there. Laura Bush, the former first lady, was a counselor there. Why do you think it has had such a hold on so many people through so many generations?

Garcia: It's hard to put into words unless you are or have a mystic girl. No amount of anecdotes could allow me to explain now how this place has been cracked open for the world to see. It was like a little bubble in a safe haven. No matter what was going on in your home life or your school life, you would come back each year and expect some of the same rituals and traditions. I think that's what girls like myself depended on. It brought calm and ease and it was just beautiful there.

Martin: I can only imagine what you're feeling knowing about what happened at the flood. What kinds of conversations are you having with other former campers? What are you talking about?

Garcia: My heart is broken. It was devastating for so many families. I can't even put that into words. I think this community needs each other. We are leaning on each other, on our faith and the love that we shared for this camp. That's what Camp Mystic taught us — to lean on each other. Physically, we're seeing people help out with recovery efforts and organizing massive donation drives. And for this unimaginable sorrow, we're staying connected through prayer and service. That's always what camp has been about.

This interview was edited for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi.

