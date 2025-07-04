© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Revisiting our American Anthem series

By Ailsa Chang,
Matt OzugCourtney Dorning
Published July 4, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT

On America's 249th birthday, we look at the different definitions of America by revisiting NPR's American Anthem series.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Music
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.