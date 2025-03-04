Why one of Greenland's biggest bands makes music in their native language

Updated January 8, 2026 at 1:44 PM EST

The radio version of this story originally aired on March 4, 2025.

Greenland is at a crossroads. The island is caught between Denmark, which controls its foreign policy and defense, and the U.S., which under President Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in controlling Greenland.

On a reporting trip to Greenland in 2025, All Things Considered met brothers Christian and Frederick Elsner — two members of one of Greenland's biggest bands, Nanook. During their conversation with NPR's Juana Summers, the brothers reflected on the international spotlight placed on Greenland, discussed their family history, and shared why performing in Greenlandic instead of English is so essential to their music.

NPR is revisiting this conversation in light of President Trump's comments of acquiring Greenland and the White House hinting at the possible use of military force .

