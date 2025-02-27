A 24-hour 'economic blackout' is underway. Here's what to know

Updated February 28, 2025 at 19:03 PM ET

An organization is calling for a national boycott in the form of an "economic blackout" on Friday, urging Americans not to shop for 24 hours.

This movement, spearheaded by the People's Union USA, a grassroots group, follows the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at several companies, including Target. The boycott coincides with protests against President Trump's plans to reduce the government workforce and mass firings at federal agencies.

"For generations our families worked, sacrificed, and fought to build a better future, yet here we stand, still waiting," the group posted in a video on Instagram. "We the people will not wait any longer. We stand in solidarity to honor the past and carve a new path for the future."

While the boycott has gained traction on social media and is being promoted outside the U.S., its actual impact on retail sales or company profits remains uncertain. Here is what to know about the boycott and the organization coordinating it.

It started on social media

The movement was founded by John Schwarz, also known as "J," who announced the creation of the People's Union USA on Feb. 3 in a video on social media. The next day, Schwarz posted another video calling for a "day of economic resistance" on Feb. 28 to demonstrate that people "have the power."

Schwarz says on the group's website that it is not affiliated with any political party and is "dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform."

"Our goal is to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades," the organization says on its website.

Schwarz also says on the website that the movement is not about billionaire Elon Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump or any single individual, but rather focuses on "the system as a whole." The group has vowed to hold billionaires and elected officials accountable, adding that their focus is "systemic change, not political drama."

During an Instagram Live session Thursday night, the organizer expressed hope that the boycott will help bring about changes such as eliminating federal income taxes, capping profits for corporations, and promoting equality for all.

"This is our way of standing up and going, 'We are here. Do you see me and hear me? We have had enough. And we're not going to stop'," he said.

The group says more boycotts will follow "until corporations are held accountable, billionaires pay their fair share, and the working class finally gets the freedom we deserve."

What will happen during the "economic blackout"?

The boycott began at midnight (12 a.m.) Friday and will last for 24 hours. During this time, the organization encourages Americans not to buy anything — this includes gas and fast food, as well as shopping in stores or online at major retailers. If participants need to buy anything, they are encouraged to shop at local and small businesses. Essential items such as medicine, food and emergency supplies can still be bought.

Throughout the day, some consumers across the U.S. posted videos from inside stores, such as Target, showcasing empty aisles or few customers. Lashawna Gaddis, who works at a Walmart store in Louisiana, said in a post on TikTok that the store had seen fewer customers than usual for a Friday morning."

The group has clarified that there is no specific reason for the chosen date and that it is not tied to any historical event. And the organization says that Friday's blackout is just the beginning.

In March, the group has plans for a weeklong blackout against Amazon, urging participants not to buy from the retailer or Whole Foods (which is owned by Amazon), and to avoid brands owned by Nestlé due to issues of "water exploitation, child labor, and corporate greed."

Another nationwide "economic blackout" is scheduled for March 28, also lasting 24 hours.

NPR has reached out to Amazon, Whole Foods and Nestlé for comments but has yet to receive a response.

The blackout also overlaps with other boycott efforts by activists and civil rights groups, including a boycott against Target that began on Feb. 1 by We Are Somebody, an advocacy organization. Some faith leaders are calling for consumers to boycott the retailer for 40 days starting on March 5 to protest its rollback of DEI initiatives. Another effort is calling on Black consumers to refrain from spending entirely on Friday to illustrate Black buying power and socioeconomic influence.

It has celebrity support

Jason Mendez / Getty Images / Getty Images Bette Midler has promoted Feb. 28's economic boycott on social media. Here, the entertainer attends Some Like It Hot's Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022.

The boycott has been promoted by several celebrities, including Cyndi Lauper, Pearl Jam, Taraji P. Henson, comedian and actor John Leguizamo.

"This is how we exercise our Latino power!" Leguizamo wrote in an Instagram post to his more than 1 million followers. "Don't buy sh*t from any of these deniers!"

Actress Bette Midler also promoted the boycott.

"Freeze your spending on Feb 28th.... Don't shop! And if you have to, please turn to a local small business!" Midler wrote on social media.

The boycott message has also spread to Canada, with some businesses saying that on Friday, "we make our voices heard and show that we are in control of our own choices."

"We, the people of Canada, are known for our kindness, hospitality, and inclusiveness. We cherish our diversity, freedom, healthcare, and the beauty of our land. Our country thrives on the contributions of those who visit and live here. But there's a limit to how far we'll let anyone push us," a Canadian local events business wrote in a social media post tagging other businesses. "We are no longer waiting for others to dictate terms—this is our stand, our fight, and our power."

Copyright 2025 NPR