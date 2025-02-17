Craig Finn returns with Always Been, his first solo album since 2022. The album was produced by Finn’s long time friend Adam Granduciel, the principal of The War on Drugs. Always Been is direct both in music and title. As Finn says, “I’ve always been Craig Finn.” Always Been features a host of musicians, including many of Granduciel’s bandmates in The War on Drugs. Kathleen Edwards and Sam Fender provide guest vocals. The musical result is distinctive, purposeful, and commanding. This is perhaps Finn’s most narrative record yet. It tells the story of a man who becomes a clergyman despite a lack of faith. The songs detail his rise, fall, and eventual redemption, while also shining a light to sharply reveal the other characters that populate the world he moves through. Always Been is Finn’s sixth solo record and stands alongside his nine albums with The Hold Steady.

Craig Finn - People Of Substance

