U.K.'s foreign office cat Palmerston shows up for duty in Bermuda

Retirement isn't for everyone — just ask Palmerston the cat, who formerly served as chief mouser for the U.K.'s Foreign Commonwealth Office in London. After a few years enjoying a life of leisure, the diplo-cat — named after the country's longest-serving foreign secretary — is back on the job, this time in Bermuda.

Three things to know:

The former rescue joined the diplomatic service in 2016 and gained a large following online with his charming cat tales and for fulfilling his duty with charisma and a devoted work ethic. Since retiring in 2020, Palmerston has lived with his former coworker Andrew Murdoch and his family and shared the occasional online update on his leisurely country life. Murdoch, who was recently sworn in as the new governor of Bermuda, convinced Palmerston to leave retirement and join his administration as a feline relations consultant.

Diplomacy and a purr-fect role have lured me out of retirement. I’ve just started work as feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda. I’ve been busy meeting very welcoming Bermudians @TheRoyalGazette @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/v8BM548P2l — Palmerston (@DiploMog) February 4, 2025

Creatures at work

Palmerston isn't the only British cat in a public-facing government role.

Larry the Cat is the Chief Mouser at No. 10 Downing St., the residence and home office of Britain's prime minister.

The 18-year-old tabby — a fellow rescue — has served in his role through six prime ministers, for a total of nearly 14 years.

Tensions between the bureaucracy cats have at times boiled over publicly — the felines have a history of catfights, but were ultimately united by a shared sense of duty, service and love of a good spot of sunshine for lounging in.

A quick word on my old pal Palmerston (@DiploMog), who served as the Foreign Office cat. It’s true that we didn’t always agree, but I miss him and hope he’s enjoying his retirement in the countryside #Larryversary pic.twitter.com/NERwr9aLdE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 15, 2021

