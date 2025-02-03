Circa Waves - Like You Did Before

Both terrifying and liberating to write, Death & Love Pt. 1 is an urgent, 9-track hit of cathartic guitar-pop, serving as a powerful coping mechanism to help process frontman Kieran Shudall’s near-death experience. Back in early 2023, Kieran received a call from doctors to say that the main artery in his heart was severely blocked. Two days later, he was lying on an operating table watching a wire being inserted into his heart to fix it.

What followed was the cancelling of a lot of shows, working out a lot of medication, and most crucially, now having to navigate a new way of life. And the results are quite simply stunning. Self-produced by Kieran the nine tracks that make up Death & Love Pt.1 ooze nostalgia, and hark back to the sounds and themes that made Shudall want to pick up a guitar in the very first place. Circa Waves was formed in Liverpool in May 2013 by Kieran Shudall. After writing a batch of songs and putting some demos online, he recruited second guitarist Joe Falconer, bassist Sam Rourke, and drummer Sian Plummer (replaced by Colin Jones in 2015).

The band first gained a buzz and earned favourable comparisons to the Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and the Vaccines before they hit the Top Ten with their debut, 2015’s Young Chasers. Buoyed by singles like ‘T-Shirt Weather’ and ‘Stuck in My Teeth’, the album reached the Top Ten of the U.K. albums chart and paved the way for a series of well-attended live shows, including a sold-out date at London’s O2.

Without shying away from their influences, the band matured, and albums like 2017’s Different Creatures, 2019’s What’s It Like Over There? showcase their knack for crafting their own distinctively infectious, post-punk anthems. In 2020, they reached number four on the U.K. albums chart with Sad Happy and returned in 2023 with Never Going Under. Death & Love Pt.1 is the first instalment of a snapshot in time - a reflection on a moment of true terror, and the joy of coming through the other side. It’s a brave and remarkable next step for a band in the finest form of their career.

